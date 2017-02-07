Washington AG: Minnesota bolsters lawsuit against Trump travel ban
Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson declined to comment Monday beyond the brief she filed at the Ninth Circuit, but a spokesman for the Washington attorney general said Minnesota was an important additional voice to document the harm states have experienced. "The participation of Minnesota and other states backs up our argument - the states experienced real, tangible harm from this executive order," said spokesman Peter Lavallee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More women cite economy as reason for their abo... (Jul '08)
|17 hr
|Squidward1234567
|792
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|19 hr
|Waikiki the DUMP
|43
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|Feb 2
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|3
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
|Want to make easy money?
|Jan 29
|Fantasia
|1
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Jan 28
|Blink
|3
|City data is the legitimate face of stormfront ... (Dec '09)
|Jan 27
|Gyorgy Szoros
|53
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC