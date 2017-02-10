Vikings ask people of Minnesota to build a fence to keep out people of Minnesota
The owners of the Minnesota Vikings want the state of Minnesota to help pay for a permanent fence around the $1-billion-plus new stadium that the state just helped pay to build, because why exactly ? Lester Bagley, the Vikes' vice president of public affairs, says the fence would help maintain security. He cited the instance last season when protesters climbed the rafters to unfurl a banner denouncing the Dakota Access Pipeline.
