Uncertain future for Vikings stadium ...

Uncertain future for Vikings stadium after suite dustup

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

An uncertain future awaits the Minnesota Vikings' new stadium after a dustup over the oversight authority's use of luxury suites culminated in the exit of two top officials. Michele Kelm-Helgen and Ted Mondale resigned from the Minnesota Sports Facilitates Authority on Thursday, months after the use of suites was first revealed in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during... Feb 14 chugs are still pos 12
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec... Feb 8 The Winnipeg Tax ... 3
News More women cite economy as reason for their abo... (Jul '08) Feb 6 Squidward1234567 792
News Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16) Feb 6 Waikiki the DUMP 43
News Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia Feb 2 The TRUMP of Trolls 3
News Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg... Jan 29 Solarman 1
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,552 • Total comments across all topics: 278,976,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC