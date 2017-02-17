Uncertain future for Vikings stadium after suite dustup
An uncertain future awaits the Minnesota Vikings' new stadium after a dustup over the oversight authority's use of luxury suites culminated in the exit of two top officials. Michele Kelm-Helgen and Ted Mondale resigned from the Minnesota Sports Facilitates Authority on Thursday, months after the use of suites was first revealed in November.
