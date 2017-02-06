Two medical marijuana officials charged with trucking cannabis oil from Minnesota to New York
The former chief medical officer and former chief security officer of Minnesota Medical Solutions , one of the state's two manufacturers of medical marijuana, are accused of diverting more than a half-million dollars worth of cannabis oil from Minnesota to an out-of-state facility and altering records to disguise the transaction, according to court documents filed Monday. Dr. Laura L. Bultman, 41, of Apple Valley, and Ronald D. Owens, 45, of Otsego, Minn., each were charged in Wright County District Court with two felony counts of intentionally transferring the drug to a "person other than allowed by law."
