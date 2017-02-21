Twin Cities, Parts of Southern Minnesota Could See Up to 12 Inches of Snow Thursday Night into Fr...
After an unseasonable, record-breaking warm-up, a snowstorm will hit Minnesota Thursday evening into Friday with snow totals potentially reaching up to a foot in the Twin Cities and southern parts of the state. KSTP Chief Meteorologist Dave Dahl for the moment forecasts 6 to 12 inches of snow will fall from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, through the Twin Cities metro area and into Wisconsin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during...
|Feb 14
|chugs are still pos
|12
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec...
|Feb 8
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|3
|More women cite economy as reason for their abo... (Jul '08)
|Feb 6
|Squidward1234567
|792
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Waikiki the DUMP
|43
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|Feb 2
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|3
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC