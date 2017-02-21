After an unseasonable, record-breaking warm-up, a snowstorm will hit Minnesota Thursday evening into Friday with snow totals potentially reaching up to a foot in the Twin Cities and southern parts of the state. KSTP Chief Meteorologist Dave Dahl for the moment forecasts 6 to 12 inches of snow will fall from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, through the Twin Cities metro area and into Wisconsin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.