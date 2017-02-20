THURGOOD Returns to Illusion Theater Following Minnesota Tour

Following a well-received tour around Minnesota, the powerful one-man play, Thurgood , revisits the Twin Cities from March 9-19 at the Illusion Theater, located on the eighth floor of the Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Ave. in downtown Minneapolis. Based on the life of Justice Thurgood Marshall and starring one of the Twin Cities' most venerable actors, James Craven , Thurgood is an eye-opening, humorous and inspiring portrait of a true American hero.

