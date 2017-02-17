Thornton: FBI still investigating Minnesota mall stabbing Thornton speaks on Adan, mall stabbing, Islamic State, bias crimes and police use of force Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://www.sctimes.com/story/news/local/2017/02/17/thornton-fbi-still-investigating-minnesota-mall-stabbing/98056942/ Richard Thornton, FBI, Minneapolis field office, spoke Sunday, Sept. 18, on the Crossroads Center incident at the St. Cloud Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.