There are 200 city-owned liquor stores in Minnesota. Here's what they think of Sunday liquor sales
Max Pelarske, a sales associate at Lakeville Liquors, stocks Russian vodka on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. The liquor store has been the largest municipal liquor operation in the state since 2002.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during...
|Feb 14
|chugs are still pos
|12
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec...
|Feb 8
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|3
|More women cite economy as reason for their abo... (Jul '08)
|Feb 6
|Squidward1234567
|792
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Waikiki the DUMP
|43
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|Feb 2
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|3
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC