The Minnesotan behind Sybil, one of America's most famous psychiatric patients

Shirley Ardell Mason 1923-1998 Mason, aka Sybil, spent her first 26 years in Minnesota, growing up in Dodge Center and graduating in 1949 from the teachers' college that became Minnesota State, Mankato. The only child of a carpenter father and overprotective mother, Shirley Ardell Mason grew up in the 1920s in a strict and religious Minnesota household.

