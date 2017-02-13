The future after Obamacare? Look to Minnesota's past
As Republicans in St. Paul and Washington, D.C. scramble for a way to replace the Affordable Care Act, an old idea pioneered by Minnesota is getting a second look. Minnesota was among the first states to create a "high risk pool," a state-sponsored insurance program for people who cannot buy private coverage because they are deemed too risky by commercial insurers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during...
|4 hr
|chugs are still pos
|6
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec...
|Feb 8
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|3
|More women cite economy as reason for their abo... (Jul '08)
|Feb 6
|Squidward1234567
|792
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Waikiki the DUMP
|43
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|Feb 2
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|3
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC