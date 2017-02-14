The Bluff Country Minnesota Multi-County HRA (BCMMCHRA) is working...
Minnesota Housing announced that $56.6 million is available to provide affordable mortgages to first-time homebuyers through a collaboration with Minnesota cities and counties, including $622,185.04 for Fillmore and Houston counties. Homebuyers can take advantage of these resources through the Minnesota Housing Start Up loan program, which offers fixed interest rates and down payment and closing cost loans up to $10,000 for eligible first-time homebuyers.
