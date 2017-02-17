Sunday Liquor Sales Ban on Minnesota House's Chopping Block
The Minnesota House is expected to vote on a bill Monday that would allow liquor stores to open on Sundays. It's a perennial issue at the Capitol that consumes plenty of attention but has never moved forward.
