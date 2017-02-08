Special election in county that backed Trump has DFLers hoping for rebound
Republican candidate for House of Representatives seat 32B Anne Neu assembled campaign mailings at home with four of her five children. ] GLEN STUBBE a glen.stubbe@startribune.com Thursday February 2, 2017 A special election for a Minnesota House seat 32B in Chisago County -- prompted because the GOP candidate for the seat in the last election was found to not be living in the district -- is drawing an unususual amount of activity from both parties.
Read more at Star Tribune.
