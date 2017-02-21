Snow misses the Twin Cities, but poun...

Snow misses the Twin Cities, but pounds S.E. Minnesota

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The Twin Cities narrowly escaped the grips of a big winter storm that is socking much of south central and southeastern Minnesota with up to a foot of snow, forcing some schools and businesses to close and MnDOT to advising motorists not to travel. Flakes came as close as Hastings in the far southeastern part of the metro, said National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Griesinger, but the landscape Friday morning is white just down the road in places such as Red Wing, Faribault, Northfield, Owatonna, Rochester and Winona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) 23 hr Slum lord n Chief 29
News 'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during... Feb 14 chugs are still pos 12
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec... Feb 8 The Winnipeg Tax ... 3
News More women cite economy as reason for their abo... (Jul '08) Feb 6 Squidward1234567 792
News Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16) Feb 6 Waikiki the DUMP 43
News Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia Feb 2 The TRUMP of Trolls 3
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,422 • Total comments across all topics: 279,119,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC