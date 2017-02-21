Snow misses the Twin Cities, but pounds S.E. Minnesota
The Twin Cities narrowly escaped the grips of a big winter storm that is socking much of south central and southeastern Minnesota with up to a foot of snow, forcing some schools and businesses to close and MnDOT to advising motorists not to travel. Flakes came as close as Hastings in the far southeastern part of the metro, said National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Griesinger, but the landscape Friday morning is white just down the road in places such as Red Wing, Faribault, Northfield, Owatonna, Rochester and Winona.
