Silent but toxic, chemical vapors contaminate hundreds of properties across Minnesota
But toxic vapor rising from soils contaminated decades ago by industrial solvents is creating new and expensive headaches for property owners across Minnesota. Pollution officials have identified hundreds of sites across the state that are contaminated by "vapor intrusion," and this month they began rolling out a new set of rules requiring property owners to test for vapors and address them before transferring property.
