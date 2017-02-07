RECALL: Dog food recalled for potential exposure to pentobarbital

Evanger's Dog & Cat Food of Wheeling, Illinois is voluntarily recalling certain lots of their Hunk of Beef dog food because it may be contaminated with Pentobarbital. According to the FDA , the lots recalled for sold online and in retail locations in Wisconsin, Washington, California, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, and were manufactured the week of June 6 June 13, 2016.

