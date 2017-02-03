Readers Write (Feb. 6): Steve Bannon, Legislature and Israel, the...

Readers Write : Steve Bannon, Legislature and Israel, the role of a leader, Canada and travel restrictions, headlights and road safety President Trump, and Stephen Bannon, right, Trump's chief strategist, took their places at the White House before meeting with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani about cybersecurity. Last month, President Trump appointed his political strategist, Stephen Bannon, to a full seat on the principals committee of the National Security Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.