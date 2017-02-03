Pork industry: Don't worry about any bacon shortage
An insatiable demand for bacon depleted frozen pork belly supplies in the U.S. to a record low level for December, but the pork industry is confident it can keep up with demand and avoid any serious shortages. Bottom line: A pound of bacon may cost a little more as winter wears on, but prices should stabilize by summer.
