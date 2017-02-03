Police release identity of person killed in Hwy 271 wreck on Friday
One person died and three others are in the hospital after a wreck on Hwy 271 near Camp Ford, at the Loop 323 extension, according to Tyler Police Department Lieutenant Mike Malone. Lt. Malone said the name of the deceased victim is Lilia Amparo Lecroy of Winona, age 54. Lecroy was a passenger in a Nissan that was involved in the wreck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|Thu
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|3
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
|Want to make easy money?
|Jan 29
|Fantasia
|1
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Jan 28
|Blink
|3
|City data is the legitimate face of stormfront ... (Dec '09)
|Jan 27
|Gyorgy Szoros
|53
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Jan 27
|3rd Wife
|28
|Designers can refuse to dress the Trumps. Other...
|Jan 20
|wouldbuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC