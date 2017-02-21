Owatonna Bus Company celebrates Minnesota's 1st School Bus Driver Appreciation Day
Wednesday was Minnesota's first-ever School Bus Driver Appreciation Day, and there was a celebratory luncheon at the headquarters of the Owatonna Bus Company to mark the occasion. The Minnesota School Bus Operators Association and Minnesota Association of Pupil Transportation teamed up to create School Bus Driver Appreciation Day as a way to encourage school leaders, parents and students to celebrate the often overlooked profession, and Gov. Mark Dayton made an official proclamation to that effect, according to a release from the MSBOA.
