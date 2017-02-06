Our View: Give farmers a break

Our View: Give farmers a break

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Journal

Minnesota's tax law places a burden on farmers when it comes to property tax levies for school construction bonds. Farmers who own lots of valuable land make up a substantial portion of the tax base in many rural school districts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16) Sun Proud Honkey Hater 41
News Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia Feb 2 The TRUMP of Trolls 3
News Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg... Jan 29 Solarman 1
Want to make easy money? Jan 29 Fantasia 1
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Jan 28 Blink 3
City data is the legitimate face of stormfront ... (Dec '09) Jan 27 Gyorgy Szoros 53
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) Jan 27 3rd Wife 28
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,555 • Total comments across all topics: 278,606,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC