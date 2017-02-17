OT victory gets MSU Moorhead outright...

OT victory gets MSU Moorhead outright NSIC title

11 hrs ago

Minnesota State Moorhead had to put in a little extra work to clinch the NSIC regular-season title outright Friday. Matt Anderson went 8-for-8 from the floor and scored half his 22 points in overtime as the Dragons beat host St. Cloud State 104-97.

