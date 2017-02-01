New Minnesota House committee targets improved state technological operations

Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt on Wednesday launched a new committee tasked with making the state's technology operations - from issuing driver's licenses to delivering payments to counties - more efficient and easier to use. Daudt, R-Crown, said he's not yet sure what the new committee will focus on first or if it will be able to come up with wide-ranging plans before the Legislature adjourns in May. But he said streamlining government operations has been a priority since he became speaker in 2015 and that the new Select Committee on Technology and Responsive Government is the best way to make it happen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.