New Minnesota House committee targets improved state technological operations

Read more: Star Tribune

Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt on Wednesday launched a new committee tasked with making the state's technology operations - from issuing driver's licenses to delivering payments to counties - more efficient and easier to use. Daudt, R-Crown, said he's not yet sure what the new committee will focus on first or if it will be able to come up with wide-ranging plans before the Legislature adjourns in May. But he said streamlining government operations has been a priority since he became speaker in 2015 and that the new Select Committee on Technology and Responsive Government is the best way to make it happen.

