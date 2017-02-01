New Minnesota House committee targets improved state technological operations
Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt on Wednesday launched a new committee tasked with making the state's technology operations - from issuing driver's licenses to delivering payments to counties - more efficient and easier to use. Daudt, R-Crown, said he's not yet sure what the new committee will focus on first or if it will be able to come up with wide-ranging plans before the Legislature adjourns in May. But he said streamlining government operations has been a priority since he became speaker in 2015 and that the new Select Committee on Technology and Responsive Government is the best way to make it happen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|14 hr
|TrumpPence in 2020
|2
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
|Want to make easy money?
|Jan 29
|Fantasia
|1
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Jan 28
|Blink
|3
|City data is the legitimate face of stormfront ... (Dec '09)
|Jan 27
|Gyorgy Szoros
|53
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Jan 27
|3rd Wife
|28
|Designers can refuse to dress the Trumps. Other...
|Jan 20
|wouldbuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC