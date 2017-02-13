MPCA selects remedy for Minnesota Slip cleanup
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency announced Monday it recommends contaminated sediment in Minnesota Slip, home to the William A. Irvin tourist attraction, a Vista Fleet dock and several charter fishing boat docks. "We are working with property owners around the slip" to minimize the impact on their companies, said MPCA Project Manager Heidi Bauman.
