MN Legislature should pre-empt cities on benefit mandates

Whether there should be laws requiring businesses to give their workers paid days off when they're sick or when they just need a day is being debated in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Duluth and elsewhere across the state. So imagine if you do business across city lines, as most businesses do, and all of a sudden, Minnesota's 850 cities each started enacting their own so-called sick and safe time rules or other workplace mandates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.