Minnesota's R&D tax credit is popular with business and lawmakers. But does it work?
Legislative Auditor Jim Nobles in his St. Paul office. The report on the R&D tax credit, due out this week, is the first under a 2015 law requiring Nobles' office to evaluate at least one state incentive for economic development every year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|34 min
|Proud Honkey Hater
|41
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|Thu
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|3
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
|Want to make easy money?
|Jan 29
|Fantasia
|1
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Jan 28
|Blink
|3
|City data is the legitimate face of stormfront ... (Dec '09)
|Jan 27
|Gyorgy Szoros
|53
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Jan 27
|3rd Wife
|28
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC