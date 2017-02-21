Minnesota's high school graduation rates inched up last year as racial gaps narrowed slightly
Minnesota's four-year high school graduation rate rose to 82.2 percent last year, a 0.29 percentage point improvement over 2015, according to figures released by the Minnesota Department of Education on Thursday. Persistent racial gaps narrowed as well, with all racial groups except for Hispanics showing improvements.
