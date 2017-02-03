Minnesota's faith communities speak w...

Minnesota's faith communities speak with one voice on refugee issue

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

A noteworthy moment during last Monday's show of Minnesota faith community resistance to President Trump's refugee admission ban came when a reporter told the event's moderator and prime mover, the Rev. Canon Peg Chemberlin, what pro-Trump tweeters were saying on social media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia Thu The TRUMP of Trolls 3
News Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg... Jan 29 Solarman 1
Want to make easy money? Jan 29 Fantasia 1
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Jan 28 Blink 3
City data is the legitimate face of stormfront ... (Dec '09) Jan 27 Gyorgy Szoros 53
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) Jan 27 3rd Wife 28
News Designers can refuse to dress the Trumps. Other... Jan 20 wouldbuy 1
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,479 • Total comments across all topics: 278,569,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC