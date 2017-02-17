Minnesota Zoo sees boost in visits from low-income families

A new program allowing people to visit the Minnesota Zoo for free by showing proof that they receive public assistance cards was a hit during its first year, bringing in 63 percent more low-income visitors in 2016 than in the previous year. The Free to Explore Program ushered in nearly 65,700 people on limited incomes last year, compared with about 40,000 people who attended through an access program in 2015, the Star Tribune reported.

