Minnesota Weekly Legislative Update
Legislative committees completed the pivot from background briefings to processing bills this week, working on topics ranging from how best to provide paid parental leave and preemption of local regulation of labor laws to Public Utilities Commission reform and technical legislation overhauling Minnesota's real property statutes. Both the House and Senate Tax Committees heard bills - many of which were part of the 2016 Omnibus Tax Bill vetoed by Governor Dayton last summer - for possible inclusion in each Committee's omnibus bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|46 min
|Go Blue Forever
|42
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|Feb 2
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|3
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
|Want to make easy money?
|Jan 29
|Fantasia
|1
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Jan 28
|Blink
|3
|City data is the legitimate face of stormfront ... (Dec '09)
|Jan 27
|Gyorgy Szoros
|53
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Jan 27
|3rd Wife
|28
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC