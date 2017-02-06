Minnesota Weekly Legislative Update

Minnesota Weekly Legislative Update

Legislative committees completed the pivot from background briefings to processing bills this week, working on topics ranging from how best to provide paid parental leave and preemption of local regulation of labor laws to Public Utilities Commission reform and technical legislation overhauling Minnesota's real property statutes. Both the House and Senate Tax Committees heard bills - many of which were part of the 2016 Omnibus Tax Bill vetoed by Governor Dayton last summer - for possible inclusion in each Committee's omnibus bill.

