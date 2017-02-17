Minnesota Weekly Legislative Update: ...

Minnesota Weekly Legislative Update: Tax Policy Takes Center Stage

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

The seventh week of the legislative session is in the books, and the Minnesota Legislature is one week closer to the first committee deadline on March 10. This week, House Republicans increased their majority by one with the election of Anne Neu, from North Branch. Republicans now have 77 members to the DFL's 57. A special election was called when the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that former Rep. Bob Barrett did not live in the North Branch district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during... Feb 14 chugs are still pos 12
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec... Feb 8 The Winnipeg Tax ... 3
News More women cite economy as reason for their abo... (Jul '08) Feb 6 Squidward1234567 792
News Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16) Feb 6 Waikiki the DUMP 43
News Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia Feb 2 The TRUMP of Trolls 3
News Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg... Jan 29 Solarman 1
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,166 • Total comments across all topics: 279,016,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC