Minnesota Weekly Legislative Update: Tax Policy Takes Center Stage

The seventh week of the legislative session is in the books, and the Minnesota Legislature is one week closer to the first committee deadline on March 10. This week, House Republicans increased their majority by one with the election of Anne Neu, from North Branch. Republicans now have 77 members to the DFL's 57. A special election was called when the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that former Rep. Bob Barrett did not live in the North Branch district.

