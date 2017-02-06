Minnesota Scene: Twins acquire former Giants infielder
Adrianza, 27, played in 40 games for San Francisco last season, hitting .254 with two home runs and seven RBI. He has played in 154 major league games, all with the Giants, and has a .220 average with three homers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More women cite economy as reason for their abo... (Jul '08)
|14 hr
|Squidward1234567
|792
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|17 hr
|Waikiki the DUMP
|43
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|Feb 2
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|3
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
|Want to make easy money?
|Jan 29
|Fantasia
|1
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Jan 28
|Blink
|3
|City data is the legitimate face of stormfront ... (Dec '09)
|Jan 27
|Gyorgy Szoros
|53
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC