Minnesota Reports 1st Child Flu Death Of Season
The state Department of Health said Thursday that one child death related to influenza has been reported since the start of the flu season. Influenza is considered widespread in Minnesota, according to a weekly update.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
