Minnesota Ramps Up Renewable Energy Efforts
The Dayton administration is proposing an update to Minnesota's Renewable Energy Standard that would require the state to get 50 percent of its energy from renewable sources such as wind and solar by 2030. Minnesota's current standard, enacted 10 years ago under Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty, set a goal of 25 percent by 2025.
