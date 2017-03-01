Minnesota Power cuts rate hike request, citing revived energy demand
Minnesota Power plans to cut its rate increase request by 29 percent, telling state regulators Tuesday that its sales forecast is brighter due to increased energy demand from the iron ore industry. Duluth-based Minnesota Power reduced its proposed rate increase from $55 million to $39 million.
