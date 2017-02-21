Minnesota parents lobby for kids at 'Dyslexia Day' at State Capitol

The first "Dyslexia Day on the Hill" held in the State Capitol rotunda drew several hundred parents, children and teachers to call attention to a hidden learning disability that affects an estimated one in 10 schoolchildren. Young children, standing on stools at the podium, shared how lonely it was to be the kid in the class who couldn't read, but that tutors from outside the school were putting them on track.

