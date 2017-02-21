Minnesota Mr. Basketball finalists named as committee moves on without Ken Lien

The Minnesota Mr. Basketball committee announced Wednesday night the list of 10 finalists for the 2017 award, given to the top senior boys' player in the state. They are, in alphabetical order: Trae Berhow, Watertown-Mayer; Brad Davison, Maple Grove; Jordan Horn, Tartan; Theo John, Champlin Park; Isaac Johnson, Minneapolis North; Goanar Mar, DeLaSalle; Tywhon Pickford, Maple Grove; Nathan Reuvers, Lakeville North; Jericho Sims, Cristo Rey Jesuit; McKinley Wright, Champlin Park.

