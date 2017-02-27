Minnesota legislators, don't criminal...

Minnesota legislators, don't criminalize pregnancy and addiction

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Minnesota legislators are currently considering a bill, HF316, that would charge expectant mothers with misdemeanors for using controlled substances while pregnant - and should a woman suffer a miscarriage due to drug use, she'd be charged with a felony. Instead of offering these women much-needed health care and addiction treatment, our state would incarcerate them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ... Sun lolol 7
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) Feb 23 Slum lord n Chief 29
News 'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during... Feb 14 chugs are still pos 12
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec... Feb 8 The Winnipeg Tax ... 3
News More women cite economy as reason for their abo... (Jul '08) Feb 6 Squidward1234567 792
News Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16) Feb 6 Waikiki the DUMP 43
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,743 • Total comments across all topics: 279,207,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC