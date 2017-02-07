Minnesota investigates origin of crop-threatening weed
Minnesota has launched an investigation to find the source of seed mixes contaminated with weed seeds after the aggressive, herbicide-resistant Palmer amaranth weed was found on 30 areas planted in a federal conservation program. The weed grows very fast, reaching up to 8 feet in height and can hold back commercial crops, potentially threatening hundreds of millions of dollars of production.
