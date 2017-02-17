Minnesota health regulators can't keep up with abuse reports
Nearly two years after launching a statewide abuse reporting hot line, Minnesota regulators are overwhelmed by a deluge of new reports alleging abuse and neglect of vulnerable adults in nursing homes, hospitals and other state-licensed facilities. The hot line has produced a surge in maltreatment complaints that far exceeds the investigative resources of the Minnesota Department of Health.
