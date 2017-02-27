Minnesota GOP lawmakers poised to tap...

Minnesota GOP lawmakers poised to tap surplus for tax cuts

Read more: Business North

State finance officials are set to release a revised economic forecast Tuesday that could change the state's budget surplus projection, but Republican legislative leaders say whatever the number is they plan to pass significant tax cuts this year. In the first two months of the 2017 session, Minnesota House and Senate tax committees have already seen a menu of tax cut options that would far exceed the available $1.4 billion budget surplus.

