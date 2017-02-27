Minnesota GOP lawmakers poised to tap surplus for tax cuts
State finance officials are set to release a revised economic forecast Tuesday that could change the state's budget surplus projection, but Republican legislative leaders say whatever the number is they plan to pass significant tax cuts this year. In the first two months of the 2017 session, Minnesota House and Senate tax committees have already seen a menu of tax cut options that would far exceed the available $1.4 billion budget surplus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business North.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ...
|Feb 26
|lolol
|7
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Feb 23
|Slum lord n Chief
|29
|'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during...
|Feb 14
|chugs are still pos
|12
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec...
|Feb 8
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|3
|More women cite economy as reason for their abo... (Jul '08)
|Feb 6
|Squidward1234567
|792
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Waikiki the DUMP
|43
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC