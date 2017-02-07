Minnesota co-op plans to build soybea...

Minnesota co-op plans to build soybean plant in North Dakota

1 hr ago

Officials with Minnesota Soybean Processors, or MnSP, say the co-op has selected a site on 150 acres near Spiritwood, in eastern North Dakota. The group says the facility would produce 900,000 tons of soybean meal and 490 million pounds of soybean oil a year.

