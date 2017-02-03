Mayo research with Norway tests the mystery of hypothermia
The Oseberg gas platform is seen in the North Sea. Advances in resuscitating frozen patients are improving the odds for hypothermia victims, whether they are oil rig workers who fall into the North Sea or Minnesotans who pass out in the cold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|12 hr
|Proud Honkey Hater
|41
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|Feb 2
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|3
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
|Want to make easy money?
|Jan 29
|Fantasia
|1
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Jan 28
|Blink
|3
|City data is the legitimate face of stormfront ... (Dec '09)
|Jan 27
|Gyorgy Szoros
|53
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Jan 27
|3rd Wife
|28
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC