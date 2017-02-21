Mattamy Homes pulls out of Minnesota

Mattamy Homes pulls out of Minnesota

Toronto-based Mattamy Homes, one of the most prolific homebuilders in Minnesota, is unloading all but its Lino Lakes lots to focus on other markets. The company said in a Tuesday press release that it's selling the Minnesota assets to California-based CalAtlantic Homes and Columbus, Ohio-based M/I Homes.

