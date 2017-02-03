Madeline Albright, John Kerry join le...

Madeline Albright, John Kerry join legal fight against travel ban

3 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The states of Washington and Minnesota fired back at the Justice Department's attempt to reinstate the travel ban with a little help from a who's who of former White House advisors. Former Secretary of States Madeline Albright and John Kerry were among a deluge of national security, foreign policy and intelligence heavy weights backing up claims that the short-lived travel restrictions signed by the President would "unleash chaos" if the 9th District Court of Appeals allows the Trump administration to bring it back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

