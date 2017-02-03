Madeline Albright, John Kerry join legal fight against travel ban

The states of Washington and Minnesota fired back at the Justice Department's attempt to reinstate the travel ban with a little help from a who's who of former White House advisors. Former Secretary of States Madeline Albright and John Kerry were among a deluge of national security, foreign policy and intelligence heavy weights backing up claims that the short-lived travel restrictions signed by the President would "unleash chaos" if the 9th District Court of Appeals allows the Trump administration to bring it back.

