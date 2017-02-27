Library to host Minnesota author March 133 sec ago

Library to host Minnesota author Marc...

Join Minnesota author Colin Mustful here at the library as he provides a book talk at 1 p.m. Monday, March 13. Mustful is the author of three novels that tell the story of the people and events surrounding the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862.

