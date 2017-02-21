Legislative Update for Minnesota Employers: Paid Leave Bills Advance, ...

Employers with employees in Minnesota - and in particular, those with employees in the cities of Minneapolis and/or St. Paul - may be interested in the status of several bills that have been introduced in the Minnesota Legislature addressing the issue of paid leaves of absence , including safe and sick leave. Bills have been introduced in the Minnesota House and Senate to preempt the safe and sick leave ordinances enacted last year by the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, which are scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.