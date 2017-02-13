Laura Ingalls Wilder's Real Minnesota...

Laura Ingalls Wilder's Real Minnesota Story [WATCH]

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud

You may have seen the 1970's popular series 'Little House on the Prairie', but do you know the story of Laura Ingalls Wilder and what Walnut Grove, Minnesota was to her? Over 140 years ago, the family of Laura Ingalls settled in Walnut Grove, Minnesota, and it was inspiration for some of her popular "Little House" books, and the 70's TV show "Little House on the Prairie". Laura was just 7 years old when she arrived in Walnut Grove, and the portrayal of her life at that age was Melissa Gilbert for the TV series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during... 10 hr chugs are still pos 6
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec... Feb 8 The Winnipeg Tax ... 3
News More women cite economy as reason for their abo... (Jul '08) Feb 6 Squidward1234567 792
News Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16) Feb 6 Waikiki the DUMP 43
News Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia Feb 2 The TRUMP of Trolls 3
News Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg... Jan 29 Solarman 1
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,127 • Total comments across all topics: 278,844,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC