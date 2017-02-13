Laura Ingalls Wilder's Real Minnesota Story [WATCH]

You may have seen the 1970's popular series 'Little House on the Prairie', but do you know the story of Laura Ingalls Wilder and what Walnut Grove, Minnesota was to her? Over 140 years ago, the family of Laura Ingalls settled in Walnut Grove, Minnesota, and it was inspiration for some of her popular "Little House" books, and the 70's TV show "Little House on the Prairie". Laura was just 7 years old when she arrived in Walnut Grove, and the portrayal of her life at that age was Melissa Gilbert for the TV series.

