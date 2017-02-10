Judge at the Center of Immigration Controversy Has Minnesota Roots
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judge who was part of the unanimous decision to block President Donald Trump's immigration order has deep roots in Minnesota. Judge William Canby works in Arizona, but was born and raised in St. Paul.
