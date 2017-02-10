Increasing numbers of Muslim migrants...

Increasing numbers of Muslim migrants trek north to Canada

Out of fear that he would be persecuted for his bisexuality, Seidu Mohammed fled from Ghana in an attempt to find a new home in the U.S. The 24-year-old man was denied asylum in late 2016. Mohammed and another Ghanaian native, Razak Iyal, decided to illegally cross from the U.S. into Canada, as the AP reported recently.

